Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $84-85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.42 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

LOW opened at $221.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.71. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

