Loop Capital Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.64. 10,620,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $180.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

