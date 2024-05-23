Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Gap Down to $227.12

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $227.12, but opened at $220.00. Lincoln Electric shares last traded at $207.76, with a volume of 176,724 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.32. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,850,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

