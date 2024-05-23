Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 3.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $57.79. Approximately 109,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 177,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Specifically, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Limbach alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $642.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Limbach by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.