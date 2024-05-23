KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 162,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 114,579 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:KWEB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.86. 23,944,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,312,928. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

