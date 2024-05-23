Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,200 ($27.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,476.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.94. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75).

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Insider Activity

About Keywords Studios

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($71,025.67). 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

