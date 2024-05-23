Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.33.

KEYS opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

