K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.10.

CVE KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. Insiders sold a total of 364,240 shares of company stock worth $2,748,330 in the last three months.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

