Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0.2%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $150.87 and last traded at $150.96. Approximately 1,016,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,314,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.