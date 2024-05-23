John T. Kurtzweil Sells 1,200 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

