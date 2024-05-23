Jefferies Financial Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $81.64 on Thursday, reaching $1,031.14. 22,091,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,273,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $886.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,042.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

