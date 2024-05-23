Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.