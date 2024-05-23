Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.800-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $137.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

