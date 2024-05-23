Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JBL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

