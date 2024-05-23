iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $254.78

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $254.78 and last traded at $253.45, with a volume of 55143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

