iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.74. The stock had a trading volume of 209,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,008. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

