iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,915 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.51% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $63,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.69. The company had a trading volume of 635,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.