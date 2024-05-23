iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $70,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,107. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.