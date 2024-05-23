iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $56,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,178,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,473,695. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

