iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is FineMark National Bank & Trust’s 7th Largest Position

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,801,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,561,973. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.