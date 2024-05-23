iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
