iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,703 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 428,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,021. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

