Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

PSCU opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.