Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $58,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,580 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

