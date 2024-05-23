Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $67.30

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $70.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $66.65, with a volume of 117,619 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $73,301,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,301,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.