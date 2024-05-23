Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $175.07 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $228.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.61.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.