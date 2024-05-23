Insider Selling: Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Sells 11,072 Shares of Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $408,667.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,571.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Range Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

