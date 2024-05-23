Insider Selling: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells 37,360 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nerdy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NRDY opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

