Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Sells $885,869.75 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90.

JPM opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

