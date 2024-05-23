Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $114,672.96 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Braze by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

