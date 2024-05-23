Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Acquires 19,999 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,968.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

