Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Buys $24,866.73 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.57 per share, with a total value of $24,866.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,037.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Innospec Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innospec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Innospec by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.