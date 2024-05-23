Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $16.76

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $17.47. Indivior shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 30,577 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,676.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Indivior by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at about $801,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,340,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,980 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

