Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Acquires $103,500.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kremen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,161.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Identiv Stock Down 0.7 %

INVE opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 148.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Identiv by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

