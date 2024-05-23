Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Purchases $41,500.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,546.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Steven Humphreys acquired 9,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $38,790.00.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of INVE stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Identiv

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.