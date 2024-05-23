ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Hits $4.69 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. ICON has a market cap of $222.47 million and $4.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 997,056,804 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 997,049,104.2523264 with 997,049,141.5853938 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23265291 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,708,262.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.