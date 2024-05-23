iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron Sells 5,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.94, for a total transaction of C$459,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,971.30.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total transaction of C$460,036.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

iA Financial stock traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$92.89. 323,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,545. The company has a market cap of C$9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$85.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.03.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Stories

