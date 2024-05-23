Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 373,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after buying an additional 50,818 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VB traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $220.08. The stock had a trading volume of 271,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,907. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.