Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.9 %

STLA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

