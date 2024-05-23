Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

CSCO traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 9,578,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,335,266. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

