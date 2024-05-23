Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.27. 1,184,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.