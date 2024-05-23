Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,308,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 5,954,486 shares.The stock last traded at $18.13 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 199,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

