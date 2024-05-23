Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $83,000 in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lument Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

