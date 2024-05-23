HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.
HighPeak Energy Price Performance
HPK stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
