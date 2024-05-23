HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPK stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.