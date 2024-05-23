Head to Head Contrast: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.58 billion 2.26 -$235.00 million N/A N/A Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.41 $11.42 million $0.05 82.90

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Aris Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aris Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti and Aris Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 3 2 0 2.17 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Aris Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

