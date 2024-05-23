HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVO opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Evotec has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

