HC Wainwright Raises Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $1.80

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 286.27% from the company’s current price.
Fury Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.07.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.
