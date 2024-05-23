Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG) Director Leonard William Brownlie Sells 400,000 Shares

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard William Brownlie sold 400,000 shares of Harvest Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Harvest Gold Trading Down 10.0 %

HVG stock opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. Harvest Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company holds 100% interest in the Emerson project that comprises 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 10.7 square kilometers located in British Columbia; and the Goathorn exploration project consists of 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17.8 square kilometers located in British Columbia.

