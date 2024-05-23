Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG) Director Leonard William Brownlie Sells 400,000 Shares

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard William Brownlie sold 400,000 shares of Harvest Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.
Harvest Gold Trading Down 10.0 %
HVG stock opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. Harvest Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.22.
