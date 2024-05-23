Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

