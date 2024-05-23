GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $55.21

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.21, but opened at $50.85. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 4,202,390 shares traded.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

